Redbubble (ASX:RBL) CEO invests $2M in company

by Katrina Bullock March 05, 2021 07:50 AM

The CEO of online marketplace operator, Redbubble (ASX:RBL), Michael Ilczynski has purchased over $2 million worth of the company’s shares.

He purchased 361,500 Redbubble shares on-market following the release of the company’s half year results –snapping them up at an average share price of $5.53 per share.

The purchase was funded, in part, by a non-recourse loan of $1.6 million provided by Redbubble to Mr Ilczynski.



The purchase was foreshadowed in the company’s announcement last November.

Shares in Redbubble (ASX:RBL) closed 4.57 per cent lower at $5.22 yesterday.
 