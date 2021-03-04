Redbubble (ASX:RBL) CEO invests $2M in company

The CEO of online marketplace operator, Redbubble (ASX:RBL), Michael Ilczynski has purchased over $2 million worth of the company’s shares.



He purchased 361,500 Redbubble shares on-market following the release of the company’s half year results –snapping them up at an average share price of $5.53 per share.



The purchase was funded, in part, by a non-recourse loan of $1.6 million provided by Redbubble to Mr Ilczynski.

The purchase was foreshadowed in the company’s announcement last November.Shares in Redbubbleclosed 4.57 per cent lower at $5.22 yesterday.