Court excuses Bellevue Gold (ASX:BGL)

The Supreme Court of Western Australia has excused Bellevue Gold (ASX:BGL) for its failure to correctly appoint its auditor at the company’s AGM.



It failed to seek shareholder approval for the appointment of Grant Thornton as its auditor.



The Court found that the appointment was not invalid and did not fall afoul of chapter 2M of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

As a result, Bellevue’s shares are expected to be reinstated on the ASX today.Shares in Bellevue Goldlast traded at 72 cents.