Healius' (ASX:HLS) tax case litigation closes

Healthcare company, Healius (ASX:HLS) has had their application refused for special leave to appeal a decision regarding a tax case dating back to 2003.



The case relates to the tax treatment of lump sum payments made by Healius to healthcare practitioners in financial years 2003 to 2007.



The High Court of Australia refused Healius’ application for special leave to appeal the Full Federal Court’s decision from 9 October 2020.

The case consisted of Healius wanting a refund of tax already paid to the Commissioner of Taxation. Today’s decision is the final determination and brings this litigation to a close.Shares in Healiusare trading 1.75 per cent lower at $3.92.