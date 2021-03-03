Tech stocks hammered, Atlassian drops over 6%: ASX poised to open lower

The Australian share market looks set to open lower as tech stocks in the US dropped as bond yields rose. The US listed shares of Atlassian fell almost 7 per cent. Shares in electric vehicle company Tesla fell 4 per cent. Britain has hiked corporation tax to 25 per cent as pandemic support hits £407 billion. The British economy is to return to its pre-Covid level by the middle of 2022, with GDP growing by 4 per cent in 2021 and 7.3 per cent in 2022. On the commodities front, oil has risen ahead of the crucial OPEC meeting.



Local economic news



The ABS will release the final, detailed retail and international trade estimates for January.

Wall Street closed lower yesterday: The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.4 per cent to close at 31,270, the S&P 500 shed 1.3 per cent to 3820 and the NASDAQ closed 2.7 per cent lower at 12,998.European markets closed higher: London’s FTSE gained 0.9 per cent, Paris added 0.4 per cent and Frankfurt closed 0.3 per cent higher.Asian markets closed higher: Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.5 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 2.7 per cent and China’s Shanghai Composite closed almost 2 per cent higher.Taking all of this into equation, the SPI futures are pointing to 0.6 per cent fall.Yesterday, the Australian share market closed 0.8 per cent higher at 6818.Synlait Milkis withdrawing its full year 2021 guidance due the continuing significant uncertainty and volatility within its business. Their most recent guidance update was released on Monday 21 December 2020 following a revised demand forecast from the company’s cornerstone shareholder and strategic partner, The a2 Milk Company. Since then, several new factors have emerged such as the ongoing uncertainty of The a2 Milk Company’s expected demand for the remainder of FY21 and FY22, as it continues to rebalance inventory levels, and recovers from the impacts of Covid on the Daigou channels. The company’s previous guidance, that the overall FY21 NPAT result will be approximately half that of the FY20 NPAT result, will now not be attainable. Shares in Synlait Milkclosed 1.1 per cent lower at $3.59 yesterday.In other news from yesterday evening, QBE Insurancehas appointed Andrew Horton as chief executive officer starting in September. Will relocate after 13 years at British specialist insurer Beazley. Replacing Richard Pryce who has been the interim CEO.Auswide Bank Ltdis paying 19 cents fully frankedAcademies Aus Groupis paying 0.5 cents fully frankedAmbertech Limitedis paying 1.5 cents fully frankedASX Limitedis paying 112.4 cents fully frankedAUB Group Ltdis paying 16 cents fully frankedBHP Group Limitedis paying 129.7867 cents fully frankedBeacon Lighting Groupis paying 4.2 cents fully frankedCapitol Healthis paying 0.5 cents fully frankedCPT Global Limitedis paying 2 cents fully frankedCSL Limitedis paying 134.1416 cents unfrankedDesane Group Holdingsis paying 2.25 cents unfrankedEbos Group Ltdis paying 35.1166 cents 95.77 per cent frankedEngenco Limitedis paying 0.5 cents fully frankedEmpired Ltdis paying 1.5 cents unfrankedFinbar Group Limitedis paying 2 cents fully frankedFleetwood Ltdis paying 6 cents fully frankedIdp Education Ltdis paying 8 cents unfrankedJumbo Interactiveis paying 18 cents fully frankedMonadelphous Groupis paying 24 cents fully frankedNine Entertainmentis paying 5 cents fully frankedNIB Holdings Limitedis paying 10 cents fully frankedPacific Grp Ltdis paying 10 cents fully frankedPengana Capitalis paying 5 cents fully frankedPro Medicus Limitedis paying 7 cents fully frankedPinnacle Investmentis paying 11.7 cents fully frankedPeopleinfrastructureis paying 4.5 cents fully frankedPerpetual Limitedis paying 84 cents fully frankedRio Tinto Limitedis paying 517 cents fully frankedResimac Grp Ltdis paying 2.4 cents fully frankedSchaffer Corp. Ltd.is paying 45 cents fully frankedSSR Mining Incis paying 4.8368 cents unfrankedSenex Energy Limitedis paying 1 cent 96.5 per cent frankedWoolworths Group Ltdis paying 53 cents fully frankedOne Australian Dollar at 8:20 AM was buying 77.84 US cents, 55.80 Pence Sterling, 83.27 Yen and 64.51 Euro cents.Iron Ore has added 0.5 per cent to US$176.40.Iron Ore futures suggest a 0.2 per cent gain.Gold has lost $20.10 to US$1714 an ounce.Silver has fallen $0.64 to US$26.24 an ounce.Oil has gained $1.49 to US$61.24 a barrel.