BWX (ASX:BWX) has issued the first tranche of shares to Chemist Warehouse Group as part of its five-year equity-linked strategic partnership.



The partnership means the entire range of BWX products will be available at Chemist Warehouse stores here, New Zealand, Ireland and online.



BWX is a leading wellness business hoping to accelerate the natural beauty revolution.

Shares in BWXare trading 0.23 per cent lower at $4.38.