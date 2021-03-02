Gold rises from an eight month low: ASX to open higher



Despite weak leads from US markets, the Australian share market looks set to open higher this morning. US stocks fell yesterday as technology stocks took a dip. Apple and Microsoft fell about 1 per cent each. Tesla shares dropped 3.6 per cent. On the commodities front, gold prices rose yesterday, from a more than eight-month low, as a retreat in the dollar and US Treasury yields lifted demand.



Local economic news



The ABS will issue the National Accounts for the December quarter, and the weekly payroll jobs and wages data are all scheduled. Also today, the AiGroup will release the construction activity gauge for February.

Wall Street closed lower yesterday: The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.5 per cent to close at 31,392, the S&P 500 shed 0.8 per cent to 3870 and the NASDAQ closed 1.7 per cent lower at 13,359.European markets closed higher: London’s FTSE gained 0.4 per cent, Paris added 0.3 per cent and Frankfurt closed 0.2 per cent higher.Asian markets closed lower: Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.9 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.2 per cent and China’s Shanghai Composite also fell 1.2 per cent.Taking all of this into equation, the SPI futures are pointing to 0.2 per cent gain.Yesterday, the Australian share market closed 0.4 per cent lower at 6762.Piedmont Lithiumreport that a scheme of arrangement has been implemented under which Piedmont Lithium Inc, a newly formed US corporation will acquire Piedmont. Piedmont is pre-production business targeting the integrated production of battery quality lithium hydroxide to support a US and global electric vehicle supply chain. Shares in Piedmont Lithiumclosed 8.7 per cent higher at $0.94 yesterday.Australian Ethical Investmentis paying 3 cents fully frankedBell Financial Groupis paying 6.5 cents fully frankedBravura Solution Ltdis paying 2.6 cents unfrankedEQT Holdingsis paying 44 cents fully frankedHansen Technologiesis paying 5 cents 22 per cent frankedIOOF Holdings Ltdis paying 11 cents fully frankedInfomedia Ltdis paying 2.15 cents fully frankedInvoCare Limitedis paying 7 cents fully frankedLink Administration Holdingsis paying 4.5 cents 60 per cent frankedMNF Group Ltdis paying 3.3 cents fully frankedMedibank Private Ltdis paying 5.8 cents fully frankedOrora Limitedis paying 6.5 cents unfrankedOrigin Energyis paying 12.5 cents unfrankedPM Capital Asian Opportunities Fundis paying 1.5 cents fully frankedProbiotec Limitedis paying 2 cents fully frankedPerpetual Credit Income Trustis paying 0.2707 cents unfrankedPM Capital Global Opportunities Fundis paying 2.5 cents fully frankedQantm Intellectualis paying 4 cents fully frankedTreasury Wine Estateis paying 15 cents fully frankedOne Australian Dollar at 8:20 AM was buying 78.26 US cents, 56.05 Pence Sterling, 83.56 Yen and 64.75 Euro cents.Iron Ore has added 0.6 per cent to US$175.55.Iron Ore futures suggest a 1.2 per cent gain.Gold has gained $9.10 to US$1732 an ounce.Silver has added $0.12 to US$26.80 an ounce.Oil has lost $1.00 to US$59.64 a barrel.