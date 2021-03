Aristocrat Leisure (ASX:ALL) has settled the two lawsuits in Washington State for US$31 million.



The cases were brought against online social gaming platforms Big Fish Casino, Jackpot Magic Slots and Epic Diamond Slots, offered by Big Fish Games, Inc.



Last week CEO of the gaming machine maker, Trevor Croker said they have plenty of work still to do both in responsible gameplay and across our Sustainability agenda.

Shares in Aristocrat Leisureare trading 0.4 per cent higher at $30.83.