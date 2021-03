Personal protection safety solutions, Ansell (ASX:ANN) may start buying back shares again under its buyback program.



While Ansell has not recently bought back any shares, it may start under the buy-back program from 5 March 2021, after the conclusion of the dividend reinvestment Pricing Period on 4 March 2021.



Ansell extended its share buyback program for 12 months on November 13.

Shares in Ansellare trading 1.6 per cent higher at $37.45.