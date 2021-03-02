ResApp Health (ASX:RAP) achieves CE mark for sale of device in Europe

Company News

by Rachael Jones March 02, 2021 11:00 AM

Digtal health company ResApp Health (ASX:RAP) has achieved CE Mark certification for the company’s wearable device as a Class I medical device accessory.

This allows ResApp to progress the manufacture and sale of the device in Europe.

ResApp’s wearable device allows for continuous 24-hour patient monitoring using cough audio.



Cough frequency is a key factor in respiratory disease progression and management, and may be an important outcome measure in clinical trials involving a broad range of disease states where cough is implicated.

Shares in ResApp Health (ASX:RAP) are trading 1.8 per cent higher at 6 cents.

 