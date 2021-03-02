ResApp Health (ASX:RAP) achieves CE mark for sale of device in Europe

Digtal health company ResApp Health (ASX:RAP) has achieved CE Mark certification for the company’s wearable device as a Class I medical device accessory.



This allows ResApp to progress the manufacture and sale of the device in Europe.



ResApp’s wearable device allows for continuous 24-hour patient monitoring using cough audio.

Cough frequency is a key factor in respiratory disease progression and management, and may be an important outcome measure in clinical trials involving a broad range of disease states where cough is implicated.Shares in ResApp Healthare trading 1.8 per cent higher at 6 cents.