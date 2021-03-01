John Poynton steps down from Crown Resorts (ASX:CWN) board

Crown Resorts (ASX:CWN) announced today that John Poynton AO has resigned as a director of Crown and as Chairman and director of Burswood Limited, Crown Perth)with immediate effect.



He has been a member of the Board of Crown since November 2018 and a director of Crown Perth since 2004.



Crown’s Executive Chairman, Helen Coonan says, “The Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority (ILGA) has advised Crown that it considers it appropriate that John step down as a director of all companies within the Crown group, due to a perceived lack of independence arising out of his past relationship with Mr James Packer and CPH, notwithstanding the recent termination of John’s consultancy arrangement with CPH.



Shares in Crown Resorts (ASX:CWN) are trading 0.5 per cent higher at $10.

