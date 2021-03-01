Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ) sell two Sydney properties

Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ) has exchanged contracts to sell its leasehold interest in two properties in Sydney Olympic Park in New South Wales for $66.1 million.



Net proceeds from the sale will be initially used to repay debt.



Growthpoint’s office portfolio is predominately leased to government, listed or large corporate tenants.



Growthpoint still owns two office assets in continues to Sydney Olympic Park fully-let to Samsung and Lion, with an aggregate value of more than $200 million.



Shares in Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ) are trading 3.51 per cent higher at $3.24.

