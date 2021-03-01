Austal (ASX:ASB) USA signs $295m contract with US Navy

Austal (ASX:ASB) USA has been awarded a $295 million contract by the United States Navy for the detailed design and construction of the 15th Expeditionary Fast Transport vessel.



Austal USA has delivered twelve EPFs to the US Navy since 2012, on schedule and under budget, from the company’s Alabama shipyard.



This latest EPF will expand the medical facilities available on-board used for various medical missions in the Pacific, South East Asia and Western Africa.



Meanwhile, Austal Philippines has successfully delivered the largest aluminium vessel ever constructed in the Philippines.



Shares in Austal (ASX:ASB) are trading 5.49 per cent higher at $2.50.

