a2 Milk Company (ASX:A2M) appoints Bessie Lee as director

The a2 Milk Company (ASX:A2M, NZX:ATM) has appointed Bessie Lee as an independent non-executive director to replace Jesse Wu.



Ms Lee specialises in digital marketing and innovative data management in China.



She is currently a director on the boards of Electrocomponents and Growww Group, as well as an industry advisor to Greater Pacific Capital.



She was also previously a director at Ecovacs Robotics, was the founder of Withinlink and served as CEO of marketing communication group WPP China.



