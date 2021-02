Plumbing and bathroom supplies company Reece (ASX:REH) achieved 3.07 billion in sales revenue in the half-year ended 31 December 2020.



Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation grew 12 per cent during the half to $349 million.



Net profit after tax was up 17 per cent to $123 million.



Reece has maintained its interim dividend of 6 cents per share for the half.



Shares in Reece (ASX:REH) closed 0.67 per cent higher at $16.51 yesterday.