IVE Group (ASX:IGL) first-half net profit soars 92%

IVE Group (ASX:IGL) reported an net profit of $23.79 million, up 92 per cent from $12.36 million reported a year ago.



Revenue declined 3 per cent to $340.8 million, from $352.2 million last year.



The company divested IVE Telefundraising, formally Pareto Phone, for $16.5 million, and a net gain on sale of $4.2 million.



The company reaffirmed previous full year guidance, despite challenging conditions.



They will pay an interim dividend of 7 cents a share in April.



Shares in IVE Group (ASX:IGL) are trading 10.8 per cent higher at $1.44.

