Afterpay (ASX:APT) set to raise $1.25 billion

Afterpay (ASX:APT) report a net loss attributable to the ordinary shareholders of 165 per cent to $76.5 million compared to a loss of $28.9 million at the last half.



The group did achieve an 89 per cent increase in total income to $417.2 million for the first half of financial year 2021, compared to the prior corresponding period.



This growth was driven by customer orders across all regions in particular North America and the United Kingdom. They will spend $373 million on its underlying interest in Afterpay US, Inc. They have entered into an agreement with Matrix Partners X, L.P and Weston & Co X LLC.



They also launched an offering of $1.25 billion unsecured zero coupon convertible notes due 2026.



No dividend offered this half.



Shares in Afterpay (ASX:APT) shares last traded at $134.36.

