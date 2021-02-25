Qantas (ASX:QAN) posts $1.08 billion half year loss

Qantas (ASX:QAN) reports a net loss of $1.08 billion for the first half of the 2021 financial year, down 342.9 per cent due to Covid-19 pandemic.



During the period, domestic airlines flew approximately 30 per cent of their pre-covid network but remained profitable contributing $71 million at the underlying EBITDA level.



Their international operations were largely grounded contributing to the underlying EBITDA loss of $86 million.



CEO Alan Joyce said that "these figures are stark, but they won’t come as a surprise…. Three-quarters of our revenue – around $7 billion – went with it.”



The company will not be paying an interim dividend.



Shares in Qantas (ASX:QAN) are trading 4.8 per cent higher at $5.25.

