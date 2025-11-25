Bitcoin Rebounds on Federal Reserve Rate Cut Hopes

Bitcoin is rebounding from recent lows amid growing optimism that the United States Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next month, according to IG market analyst Tony Sycamore. Dovish commentary from the Federal Reserve has increased the likelihood of a December rate cut to 80 per cent, which is providing support to the cryptocurrency market following recent deleveraging. Bitcoin was last up 1.7 per cent to $US88,108.60 in morning trade.

Sycamore noted that technical indicators suggested capitulation at Friday’s low, paving the way for the current recovery. He added that if Bitcoin can maintain a level above $US80,537, further gains towards the $US95,000 to $US100,000 range are possible. This positive outlook reflects renewed investor confidence in the cryptocurrency market, driven by expectations of more accommodative monetary policy in the United States.

