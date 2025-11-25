SRG Global Secures $650 Million in Contracts

SRG Global has announced it has secured $650 million worth of new and repeat contracts across Australia and New Zealand, sending its shares higher in morning trade. The contracts span a diverse range of sectors including water, defence, transport, energy, industrials, resources, health and education. SRG Global delivers complex engineering, construction and sustainment solutions. The company operates across the asset lifecycle, partnering with clients to optimise their assets.

Shares in SRG Global experienced a notable surge following the announcement. In morning trade, the company’s shares were up 5.1 per cent to $2.80, after reaching an intraday high of $2.87. This positive movement reflects investor confidence in SRG Global’s ability to secure and execute substantial projects.

According to Wilson Asset Management deputy portfolio manager Shaun Weick, SRG Global is continuing its strong run of contract awards. He noted the successful cross-selling of services from recent acquisitions as a particularly pleasing aspect of the announcement. Weick also highlighted the strength of industry activity levels within the mining and industrial services space.

SRG Global’s recent contract wins underscore its strong position in the market and its ability to capitalise on opportunities across various sectors. The company’s diversified portfolio and strategic approach appear to be resonating with clients and investors alike, solidifying its growth trajectory.