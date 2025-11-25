DroneShield Secures $5.2 Million Defence Contract

Company News

by Finance News Network November 25, 2025 01:28 PM


DroneShield has announced a new $5.2 million contract from an existing customer that supplies its technology to an unnamed European military. This announcement signals a return to normal operations for the company, which recently faced scrutiny after its chief executive, chairman, and another director sold over $70 million in company stock without providing an explanation. DroneShield is an Australian company focused on developing advanced drone detection and countermeasure solutions. Their offerings include a variety of sensors and systems designed to protect against drone threats.

The defence technology firm currently discloses any contract it receives above $5 million. However, the company plans to increase the threshold for disclosing contract wins to investors to $20 million next year. This adjustment comes after an incident earlier this month when DroneShield mistakenly announced a major new US government contract. The company has since implemented additional verification systems to ensure the accuracy of contract announcements made to the ASX.

DroneShield clarified that the $5.2 million deal represents an extension of an existing contract with a vetted European re-seller. This re-seller has placed over $70 million in orders with DroneShield over the past three years. The company confirmed it possesses all the necessary hardware in stock to fulfil the order. They anticipate receiving a cash payment for the order in the final quarter of the year.

Following the announcement, shares in DroneShield experienced a surge, climbing as high as 16 per cent. The shares were last trading up 10.6 per cent, reflecting positive market sentiment following the contract news.


Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?