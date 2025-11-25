Global X Launches Japan TOPIX 100 ETF

Global X ETFs Australia has announced the launch of the Japan TOPIX 100 ETF (J100) on the ASX. This new exchange-traded fund provides investors with exposure to the 100 largest companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, offering a convenient way to participate in the Japanese equity market. Global X ETFs specialises in providing investors with access to a range of global investment opportunities through its ETF offerings. The company aims to provide targeted and innovative solutions for portfolio diversification.

The J100 ETF covers a diverse range of sectors within the Japanese economy, including technology, industrials, consumer goods, and finance. Prominent companies included in the ETF’s holdings are Toyota, Sony, Nintendo, and Canon, representing some of Japan’s most recognisable and influential businesses. This provides investors with exposure to established blue-chip companies.

According to Marc Jocum, senior product and investment strategist at Global X, the J100 ETF is the lowest cost ETF in Australia for capturing the core of Japan’s equity market. Jocum stated that the fund provides access to a basket of high-quality Japanese companies. This cost-effectiveness may be an attractive feature for investors seeking efficient access to the Japanese market.

The launch of the Japan TOPIX 100 ETF marks Global X’s seventh product release this year, bringing its total number of Australian ETFs to 48. This expansion reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to offering a comprehensive suite of global investment options to Australian investors.