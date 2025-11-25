Centuria Acquires Hydroponic Glasshouse for $168 Million

Centuria Capital has expanded its agriculture portfolio with the off-market acquisition of Australia’s largest hydroponic glasshouse for $168 million. The acquisition from Fresh Country Farms increases Centuria’s agriculture assets under management (AUM) to $820 million, marking a 25 per cent rise since June 2025. Centuria Capital Group is an ASX-listed specialist investment manager with $20.6 billion in assets under management. The company is known for providing access to real estate and infrastructure investment opportunities.

The Two Wells facility in South Australia spans 166 hectares and is operated by Perfection Fresh under a 17.4-year triple-net lease. It features five glasshouses, storage dams, packing facilities, irrigation infrastructure, and an onsite power plant that enables year-round production. The facility specialises in growing snacking tomatoes, baby cucumbers, and other vegetables.

Centuria Joint CEO Jason Huljich highlighted the acquisition’s alignment with the group’s strategy to expand its alternative real estate assets. He noted that the Two Wells facility is the largest hydroponic glasshouse in the Southern Hemisphere. The long-term lease with Perfection Fresh ensures a stable income stream for the Centuria Agriculture Fund.

Following the settlement, Centuria Agriculture Fund’s portfolio will consist of six assets valued at $600 million, with 100 per cent occupancy and a weighted average lease expiry of 16.2 years. Over the past year, the fund has delivered a total net return of 11.4 per cent, underscoring the strength and performance of Centuria’s agricultural investments.