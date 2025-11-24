IPD Group Anticipates First-Half Earnings Growth

IPD Group has announced a positive start to the financial year, citing robust momentum across its various business divisions and a growing pipeline of opportunities. The company, which distributes electrical equipment and provides related services, anticipates growth based on unaudited management accounts and forecasts. IPD offers solutions for electrical infrastructure, automation, and energy management.

According to preliminary data for the first four months, combined with projections for November and December, IPD Group estimates its first-half 2026 EBITDA to be between $24.8 million and $25.3 million. This represents an increase of approximately 6.1 per cent compared to the $23.6 million recorded in the first half of 2025. The company also projects its EBIT for the same period to range from $21.1 million to $21.6 million, a 5.7 per cent rise over the prior corresponding period.

IPD Group noted that earlier investments in the growth strategies of its subsidiary, CMI, are beginning to yield positive outcomes. These results are underpinned by a strong order book, reflecting sustained demand and effective execution of strategic initiatives.

The company has expressed optimism regarding its prospects for the remainder of FY26. IPD Group’s announcement suggests confidence in its ability to maintain its growth trajectory and capitalise on market opportunities.