Lynas Faces Power Outages in Kalgoorlie

Lynas Rare Earths has reported significant power disruptions at its Kalgoorlie Rare Earths Processing Facility in Western Australia. These disruptions are affecting the facility’s output of Mixed Rare Earth Carbonate (MREC). Lynas Rare Earths is an Australian company specialising in the mining and processing of rare earth minerals. Its products are essential components in various high-tech applications.

The Kalgoorlie facility relies on Western Power’s Eastern Goldfields Load Permissive Scheme (ELPS). Several power outages in November have resulted in substantial lost production. The company has stated that this lost production cannot be processed at Lynas’ Malaysian facility due to scheduled kiln maintenance.

Lynas estimates that the production shortfall may equate to approximately one month of production for the current quarter. Despite this, the company affirms that it will still be able to meet the needs of its key customers. Lynas is actively collaborating with the Western Australian Government and Western Power to address the ongoing issues.

In addition to working with government and Western Power, Lynas is exploring off-grid power solutions. The company aims to recover the lost production within the current financial year, mitigating the impact of the disruptions on its overall output.