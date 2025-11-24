Hot Stocks: Felix Gold, Golden Horse Minerals, Octava Minerals

US stocks rose for a second straight session on Monday, with the S&P 500 up 1.55%, the Nasdaq climbing 2.69% in its strongest day since May, and the Dow gaining 0.44%. The rebound followed improved expectations for a December Federal Reserve rate cut, with futures placing the probability above 80%. Despite the lift, all major indices remain lower for November after recent volatility and a reassessment of stretched valuations across AI-linked stocks. The US market will be closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving and will shut early at 1pm on Friday.

Alphabet led the day’s gains, jumping 6.3% after unveiling its upgraded Gemini 3 AI model, sparking a broad rally across the sector. AI names including Broadcom, Micron, AMD, Palantir, Meta, Nvidia and Amazon all advanced as sentiment improved. However, thin holiday trading volumes, limited catalysts ahead of the Fed’s December meeting and upcoming US data, such as September retail sales and producer price index readings, pose potential risks. Australian markets are set to open higher, with ASX 200 futures up 36 points, or 0.4%, in early indications.

In company news,

Felix Gold confirms high-grade gold at Treasure Creek

Felix Gold (ASX:FXG) reports a series of shallow, high-grade gold intercepts from its 2025 drilling at the Treasure Creek Project in Alaska, including standout results such as 13.75m @ 7.69 g/t Au and 4.89m @ 20.42 g/t Au. The company emphasises the geological link between gold and antimony structures, notes mineralisation remains open along strike and depth, and positions itself strategically as the largest landholder in the Fairbanks District near Kinross’s Fort Knox mine. Further assays are pending from 62 diamond holes and 51 RC holes.

Golden Horse hits multiple shallow high-grade gold zones at Marionete–Star of Ennuin

Golden Horse Minerals’ (ASX:GHM) maiden regional RC drilling has outlined more than 300m of mineralised strike at the Marionete–Star of Ennuin trend near Bullfinch, WA. High-grade shallow intercepts include 10m @ 6.8 g/t Au from 5m and 1m @ 37.5 g/t Au. Baby Queen and Lake View assays are pending, and the company plans aggressive follow-up drilling in 2026 across its 1,800km² Southern Cross tenure. The trend shares structural similarities with the nearby 1.5Moz Copperhead deposit.

Octava Minerals confirms high-grade indium as drilling mobilises at Sweeney’s

Octava Minerals (ASX:OCT) has confirmed very high indium grades, up to 860ppm, from re-assayed rock chips taken at the Sweeney’s prospect within its Federation Project in Tasmania. A fixed-loop EM survey recorded strong conductive responses, validating EM as an effective detection tool for sulphide mineralisation in the granite host. A diamond drill rig is now mobilising for the first drilling at Sweeney’s since the 1970s. The company emphasises indium’s strategic roles across electronics, solar, AI data centres and defence technologies.