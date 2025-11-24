ACA Subsidies Extension in the Works

The White House is reportedly preparing to unveil a health-policy framework that would extend Affordable Care Act (ACA) insurance premium subsidies for two years. Millions of enrollees in ACA health insurance programs, often referred to as Obamacare, are facing potentially sharp premium increases with the subsidies currently slated to expire on December 31. The attention on healthcare costs has also underscored broader voter concerns about the cost of living, which has been a key factor in recent Democratic election outcomes.

According to Politico, President Trump’s plan is expected to introduce new eligibility limits. Americans shopping for 2026 ACA health insurance plans are seeing monthly premiums that are, on average, more than double what they were before, potentially causing many to either postpone signing up in hopes of a last-minute reprieve or walk away entirely. The issue has forced Trump into a political balancing act as he attempts to satisfy conservatives who oppose extending the credits, whilst addressing voter concerns over rising insurance costs as a mid-term election year looms.

Shares of U.S. health insurers, including Centene, Oscar Health, Molina Healthcare and UnitedHealth, experienced gains in premarket trading on Monday following reports of a possible two-year extension of ACA subsidies, a development widely seen as supportive for those companies selling plans on the marketplace. Republicans remain divided over how to proceed with the approaching December deadline, with hardline conservatives advocating for allowing the subsidies to lapse, moderates pressing for an extension, and some lawmakers pushing for a more comprehensive overhaul to replace the credits.

As part of the recent deal to reopen the government, Senate Republicans agreed to grant Democrats a vote on the credits in December. The White House plan is also expected to include a new income cap for receiving ACA tax credits and a requirement for minimum monthly premium payments, with one option under consideration limiting subsidies to individuals earning up to 700% of the federal poverty level. Centene, Oscar Health, Molina Healthcare and UnitedHealth are major players in the U.S. health insurance market, providing healthcare plans and services to millions of Americans. The ACA subsidies are a significant component of their business model.