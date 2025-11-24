Quay Global Launches Two New Active ETFs

Quay Global Investors has announced the launch of two new exchange-traded funds (ETFs) designed for Australian investors. The Quay Global Real Estate Fund (Unhedged) Active ETF and the Quay Global Real Estate Fund (AUD Hedged) Active ETF provide access to a concentrated portfolio of real estate securities listed on global exchanges. Quay Global Investors specialises in listed real estate securities globally, believing active exposure to global listed property is valuable in a diversified portfolio.

The new ETFs aim to deliver a total return, before fees and expenses, equivalent to the Australian consumer price index plus 5 per cent per annum, measured over a period of five years or more. The portfolio typically consists of 20 to 40 securities, with the majority of income generated from leases, rent, and other real estate-related income. These funds allow investors to tap into the global real estate market with options to hedge or not hedge against Australian dollar fluctuations.

Quay Global Investors focuses on generating wealth through investing in listed real estate companies worldwide. It aims to provide investors with sustainable, long-term returns. According to Justin Blaess, principal and portfolio manager at Quay, the launch of these ETFs marks a significant milestone for the company.

Blaess further stated that Quay believes an active exposure to global listed property can be a valuable inclusion in a diversified portfolio. The launch offers Australian investors greater access to global real estate investment opportunities through the ASX.