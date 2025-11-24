CBA Technology Chief Munroe Departs in December

Commonwealth Bank (CBA) chief executive Matt Comyn has announced the departure of group executive technology and chief investment officer Gavin Munroe. Munroe will leave the bank to explore opportunities outside of CBA, with his final day scheduled for December 22. CBA is one of Australia’s largest financial institutions, providing a wide range of banking and financial services. The company serves retail, business, and institutional customers.

Comyn acknowledged Munroe’s contributions to accelerating CBA’s technology modernisation efforts during his tenure. Key achievements included the successful completion of the SAP Core Banking migration to Amazon Web Services (AWS). Furthermore, Munroe was credited with strengthening the bank’s artificial intelligence capabilities. According to Comyn, CBA is now ranked fourth globally for AI maturity within the financial services sector.

In the interim period, the technology function will be co-led by Rodrigo Castillo, the current CIO of central technology, and Victoria Ledda, the CIO of business technology. Both Castillo and Ledda will report directly to CEO Matt Comyn as the bank navigates this transitional phase. This arrangement is pending regulatory approval.

The bank has not yet announced a permanent replacement for Munroe. The co-leadership structure aims to ensure continuity and stability within the technology division while a comprehensive search for a successor is conducted. Further announcements are expected following regulatory review.