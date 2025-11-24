Baby Bunting CEO Diagnosed With Cancer

Baby Bunting has announced that its chief executive officer, Mark Teperson, has been diagnosed with myelofibrosis, a rare type of bone marrow cancer. The company clarified that Mr. Teperson has been given a DIPSS-0 low-risk prognosis, which is the most positive category for this condition. Baby Bunting is a specialty retailer of products for parents with babies and young children. The company provides a wide range of goods, including prams, cots, car seats, and other essential baby items.

According to the announcement, Teperson’s treatment plan will not impede his capacity to continue leading the company. Stephen Roche, Chair of Baby Bunting, affirmed the board’s complete support for Mark Teperson and his ongoing leadership. The board expressed confidence in Teperson’s ability to continue guiding the company effectively while managing his health.

Mark Teperson stated that he remains fully committed to Baby Bunting and its strategic objectives. He conveyed his gratitude for the support he has received and reiterated his dedication to the company’s continued success. Teperson emphasised that the low-risk prognosis ensures his ability to lead the business will not be compromised.

The company has not indicated any anticipated changes in leadership or strategic direction as a result of Teperson’s diagnosis. Investors and stakeholders are closely monitoring the situation, with reassurance from both the board and Mr. Teperson regarding his ability to maintain his responsibilities.