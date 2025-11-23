Hydro Tasmania Seeks Renewable Energy Bids

Hydro Tasmania has initiated a call for bids to secure up to 1500 gigawatt-hours annually of new wind and solar power generation. This move is designed to satisfy increasing demand from energy-intensive industries and facilitate the development of Marinus Link, Tasmania’s second power cable connecting to Victoria. Hydro Tasmania is a renewable energy company that generates electricity and provides water and energy solutions. It owns and operates hydropower assets and is a significant player in the Australian energy market.

According to Hydro Tasmania, only renewable energy projects capable of commencing operations within the next five to six years will qualify for a commercial offtake agreement. One gigawatt-hour of power has the capacity to supply approximately 750,000 homes, highlighting the significance of this initiative in expanding Tasmania’s renewable energy capabilities.

Vedran Kovac, executive general manager commercial, emphasised that securing a power agreement with Hydro Tasmania represents a crucial milestone for wind and solar developers. Such agreements enable them to secure favourable financing, thus facilitating project advancement and expansion within the renewable energy sector.

The deadline for submitting expressions of interest is set for 10:00 am on Friday, December 5. This initiative is part of Tasmania’s broader strategy to enhance its renewable energy infrastructure and meet future energy demands sustainably.