MA Financial Acquires Logan Hyperdome for $678.7m

MA Financial Group has announced its acquisition of the Logan Hyperdome Shopping Centre, located south of Brisbane, for a total of $678.7 million. The expansive 44-hectare site in Loganholme represents one of Queensland’s largest retail landholdings. It includes the Hyperdome Shopping Centre, Hyperdome Home Centre, several peripheral properties, and nine hectares of undeveloped land. MA Financial Group is an Australian financial services firm, specialising in asset management, lending, and corporate advisory. The company provides tailored financial solutions to high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and institutions.

The Logan Hyperdome is currently 98 per cent occupied and reports record trading performance, with a fully leased yield of approximately 7.25 per cent. Funding for the acquisition included $405 million in equity raised from non-institutional investors. Additionally, the MA Portfolio Credit Notes offer closed early at $230 million, reflecting strong investor demand.

Chris Lock, Head of Core Real Estate at MA Financial, highlighted the strategic importance of the acquisition. He noted that this transaction, alongside the recent acquisition of Top Ryde City, demonstrates the capabilities of MA Financial’s integrated real estate platform across investment, distribution, and operations. He added the acquisition underlines the strength of MA Financial’s capabilities.

Following the completion of this transaction, together with the Top Ryde City acquisition and the credit notes issuance, MA Financial’s pro forma assets under management are projected to reach $14.7 billion. The settlement of the Logan Hyperdome acquisition is expected to occur in December.