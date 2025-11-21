Firmus Technologies Sees Boardroom Changes

Firmus Technologies, an artificial intelligence infrastructure start-up, has announced changes to its board. Nick Curtis, former Macquarie banker and mining executive, has resigned from his position. The company recently signed a multi-billion dollar agreement with Nvidia and Canberra Data Centres to construct large-scale AI data centres across Australia.

Firmus Technologies is led by Oliver Curtis and Tim Rosenfield. The company focuses on developing and deploying advanced infrastructure solutions for artificial intelligence applications. In addition to Curtis’s departure, Ted Pretty will also step down from the board at the end of this month.

The company confirmed the resignations on Friday. To fill the vacancies, Firmus has appointed Mike Ferraro to the board. This appointment comes as the company ramps up its operations in the burgeoning AI sector.

These boardroom changes occur as Firmus embarks on its ambitious project to build AI data centres nationwide. The company aims to provide essential infrastructure to support the growing demand for artificial intelligence capabilities in Australia.