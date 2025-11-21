AustralianSuper Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

AustralianSuper, the nation’s largest superannuation fund, has announced the appointment of Jessica Chen as its new chief financial officer. Chen, who most recently held the position of general manager at insurer QBE, will join the $370 billion investment giant in early 2025. AustralianSuper is an Australian superannuation fund that manages retirement savings for its members. It invests these funds across a range of asset classes to provide returns for its members’ retirement.

The appointment comes as AustralianSuper continues its significant growth trajectory. CEO Paul Schroder emphasised the importance of the role, stating, “We are delighted to have Jessica join the Fund as Chief Financial Officer. This role is pivotal as AustralianSuper grows to a $1 trillion Fund serving five million Australians.”

Chen’s extensive experience in the financial sector is expected to be a valuable asset to AustralianSuper. Her leadership at QBE, a major player in the insurance industry, has equipped her with the skills necessary to navigate the complexities of a rapidly expanding superannuation fund.

Schroder further noted that Chen’s experience and skill would position the fund strongly for the future, highlighting the strategic importance of the CFO role in managing the financial operations of the growing organisation.