Sims Sees Boost From Sustainable Materials Demand

Sims is set to benefit from accelerating demand for sustainable materials, driven by decarbonisation efforts, circularity targets, and the rapid expansion of data-centre infrastructure, chairman Phil Bainbridge told investors at the annual meeting. Bainbridge highlighted the company’s global presence as a key advantage in capturing this increasing demand across both its Metals business and Sims Lifecycle Services. Sims is a global leader in metal recycling and data destruction, helping to reduce waste and promote sustainability by transforming end-of-life materials into valuable resources. The company operates in multiple countries, providing solutions for businesses, governments, and communities.

Bainbridge emphasised that the use of recycled materials is crucial for supporting customers’ carbon reduction, circularity, and supply chain resilience goals. He noted that the Metals business is well-positioned in Australia, New Zealand, and North America to capitalise on the anticipated growth in electric arc furnaces and the rising need for secondary aluminium and copper. This positions Sims to play a vital role in supplying the raw materials necessary for sustainable manufacturing and construction.

Furthermore, Bainbridge pointed to significant opportunities within Sims Lifecycle Services, driven by the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence and the resulting surge in data-centre construction, particularly in North America. The business is strategically located to take advantage of this trend, providing essential services for the responsible recycling and disposal of electronic waste.

Sims aims to maintain its position as the preferred supplier of sustainable materials to its global customer base. Bainbridge concluded by thanking investors for their continued support, underscoring the company’s commitment to delivering value in a rapidly evolving market.