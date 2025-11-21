Lovisa Sales Surge Amid Store Expansion

Lovisa, the fashion jewellery chain led by Brett Blundy, has reported a significant increase in sales during the first 20 weeks of the new financial year, primarily driven by its continued store rollout. The company informed shareholders at its annual meeting on Friday that its global store network now encompasses 1,075 locations across more than 50 markets. Lovisa specialises in providing on-trend fashion jewellery and accessories at affordable prices. The company aims to offer customers a constantly evolving range, reflecting the latest styles and looks.

Global total sales for the initial 20 weeks of the 2026 financial year jumped by 26.2 per cent due to the aggressive store expansion strategy. However, comparable store sales experienced a more moderate growth rate of 3.5 per cent. This marks a slowdown compared to the 5 per cent growth recorded in the first eight weeks of the same period.

According to the company’s statement, Lovisa remains focused on expanding its global presence across all operational markets. To date, the company has opened a net total of 44 new stores this financial year. This figure includes 62 new store openings, offset by 18 closures, of which six were relocations to optimise store performance.

Lovisa is currently operating from 148 more stores than it was at the same time last year, highlighting the company’s commitment to its global expansion strategy and its confidence in the brand’s appeal to customers in diverse markets.