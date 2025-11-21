Sequoia Financial Group (ASX:SEQ) Annual General Meeting, November 2025

Sequoia Financial Group (ASX:SEQ) Chairman Mike Ryan provides an overview of the 2025 financial year and the company’s outlook as the group continues to simplify operations, strengthen governance and support long-term growth.

Steady revenue of $124m and a 14 per cent lift in EBIT are highlighted, reflecting disciplined execution as the business transitions to two scalable divisions and exits non-core activities. Noted are continued investment in adviser support, compliance monitoring and the Professional Year program, positioning the group well for FY26 and beyond.

The update also addresses the current ASIC investigation, associated litigation, and the recent decisions by Netwealth and Macquarie regarding platform access for InterPrac advisers. Proceedings were expected given the public attention on SHIELD and First Guardian over the past year. The company’s intention to defend its position based on facts while pursuing commercial outcomes in the best interests of clients, advisers, shareholders and staff is reaffirmed.

Despite these external matters, continued strong operating performance across the group is emphasised. Demand for high-quality financial advice remains elevated, adviser supply remains tight, and Sequoia’s governance and network capabilities continue to differentiate the business in the market. The legal and administration division also continues to benefit from regulatory change and recurring revenue streams.

The Chairman reaffirms a disciplined approach to capital management, including the payment of fully franked dividends and the maintenance of balance-sheet flexibility to support investment and shareholder returns. Shareholders are also briefed on the establishment of a new AFSL governance committee, led by Director Danielle Press, reflecting the group’s ongoing commitment to governance uplift and industry best practice.