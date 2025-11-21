Autosports Group Expands with $34 Million Acquisition

Autosports Group has announced a definitive agreement to acquire ten Barry Bourke Motors dealerships in Victoria for approximately $34 million. This acquisition significantly expands Autosports Group’s footprint and strengthens its relationships with key luxury and premium automotive brands. Autosports Group specialises in the retail of prestige and luxury vehicles. It also provides after-sales services, including maintenance and parts sales.

The acquisition, to be executed through Autosports Group’s wholly owned subsidiary, Autosports Castle Hill, encompasses a range of dealerships. These include Audi, Volvo, Jaguar Land Rover, Geely, GMSV, LDV, Peugeot, Renault, and Suzuki outlets located in Berwick, as well as a Jaguar Land Rover dealership in Doncaster. According to unaudited management accounts, these businesses generated $212.4 million in revenue during the FY25 financial year.

The purchase price comprises $29 million in goodwill and approximately $5 million in net tangible assets. The deal includes $14 million to be settled through the issuance of ASG shares priced at $4.50 each. The remaining cash portion of the acquisition will be financed using the company’s existing debt facilities.

Autosports Group indicated that this acquisition is strategically designed to reinforce its partnerships with Audi, Jaguar Land Rover, Volvo, and Geely. It also adds strategically important flagship locations within key Victorian markets. The company anticipates that the acquisition will be immediately earnings accretive, with targeted margins aligning with Autosports Group’s overall average within the next twelve months.