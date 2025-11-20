Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Holdings, a concentrated research-intensive fundamental value investor, has a portfolio spanning diverse sectors. The firm seeks to invest in durable growth companies with dominant market positions. Visual representations of Pershing Square’s holdings offer a clear overview of its investment strategy and sector allocations.

As of the latest reporting period, the portfolio demonstrates a focus on North American companies. These holdings reflect Ackman’s approach to identifying and investing in businesses with strong growth potential and defensible competitive advantages. The composition of the portfolio is subject to change based on market conditions and investment opportunities identified by the fund’s management team.

The visual breakdown allows investors and market observers to understand the relative size and contribution of each holding to the overall portfolio. Changes in these allocations can signal shifts in Pershing Square’s investment outlook or adjustments to its risk management strategy. Understanding these allocations is key to understanding the firm’s market positions.

Pershing Square Capital Management, founded by Bill Ackman, is a registered investment advisor that manages private investment funds. The firm aims to generate attractive long-term returns for its investors. The portfolio’s visual representation provides transparency into the fund’s investment decisions and its exposure to different market segments.