Real Asset Management Appoints New Executive Director

Real Asset Management (RAM) has announced the appointment of George Websdale as its new executive director and head of funds management, real estate. Websdale brings over 30 years of experience in Australian institutional and private capital real estate fund management to the role, with a particularly strong background in healthcare real estate. RAM is an investment management company that focuses on delivering alternative investment solutions. The company specialises in real estate, private credit and special situations.

Matthew Strotton, RAM’s head of real estate, highlighted that Websdale’s expertise in the healthcare sector would be invaluable as the firm expands its diversified real estate platform. Strotton expressed his enthusiasm for welcoming a fund manager of Websdale’s experience to the team, citing his proven track record in the industry.

Prior to joining RAM, Websdale served as the head of healthcare partnerships at Dexus. During his tenure there, he spearheaded the acquisition, development, and investment strategy that significantly grew the fund from $300 million to over $2 billion. This impressive growth demonstrates Websdale’s capabilities in strategic fund management and real estate investment.

The appointment signals RAM’s continued commitment to strengthening its real estate division with seasoned professionals. Websdale’s extensive experience and proven success in healthcare real estate are expected to be a major asset to the firm as it pursues further growth and diversification.