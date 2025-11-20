Myer One Expands with JD Sports Partnership

Myer has announced an expansion of its Myer One loyalty program through a new partnership with JD Sports Australia. This collaboration aims to attract and engage younger shoppers by allowing Myer One members to earn and redeem points at JD Sports stores nationwide. Myer is a department store chain that offers a wide range of products, including clothing, cosmetics, homewares, and electrical goods. JD Sports is a global retailer specializing in sneakers and sportswear.

Under the new agreement, Myer One members will earn two points for every dollar spent at JD Sports. These points can then be redeemed at either Myer or JD Sports, providing increased flexibility and value for members. The partnership is part of Myer’s broader strategy to grow its customer base and increase engagement, particularly within the youth apparel sector. Myer recently relaunched its Myer One loyalty program and acquired several youth apparel brands from Premier Investments.

Myer executive chairwoman Olivia Wirth, formerly head of Qantas Loyalty, highlighted the strategic importance of the partnership. Wirth stated that the expansion of Myer One is a key pillar of Myer’s strategic growth plan, designed to increase engagement and bring in new members. She emphasised that the collaboration with JD Sports aligns with the preferences of Myer One members, providing them with new ways to earn and redeem rewards in a popular category.

The Myer One program currently boasts 4.8 million active members, who account for more than 80 per cent of Myer’s annual sales. In addition to JD Sports, Myer One has existing strategic partnerships with Virgin Australia’s Velocity loyalty program, American Express, and Commonwealth Bank.