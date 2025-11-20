WiseTech Global Director Michael Gregg Retires

WiseTech Global has announced the retirement of director Michael Gregg, effective at the close of business on Thursday. Gregg, who joined the company’s board in 2006, had previously indicated his intention to step down before the 2025 annual general meeting. His departure is part of WiseTech’s ongoing board renewal program. WiseTech Global is a leading provider of software solutions to the logistics industry. Their flagship platform, CargoWise, enables logistics service providers to manage complex supply chains.

Following Gregg’s exit, the audit and risk committee will consist of independent non-executive directors Andrew Harrison (chairman), Roberto Castaneda, and Sandra Hook. Harrison will also assume the role of chairman of the nomination committee, effective immediately. These changes aim to further strengthen the company’s governance structure and oversight capabilities.

WiseTech Global stated that it is actively engaged in discussions with potential candidates to fill the vacancy created by Gregg’s retirement. The company anticipates appointing at least one additional independent non-executive director by the end of the year. This appointment will further enhance the board’s diversity of skills and experience, supporting WiseTech’s continued growth and strategic objectives.