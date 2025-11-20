Peet Group Forecasts Significant Profit Growth

Peet Limited has announced it expects a net profit after tax of $74 million to $78 million for the 2026 fiscal year. This represents a 26–34 per cent increase compared to FY25, driven by strong operational performance and positive market dynamics. Peet Limited is an Australian property group specialising in residential land development. The company focuses on creating master-planned communities across the country.

Residential demand is currently robust, buoyed by high migration rates, constrained housing supply, and a healthy labour market. Government incentives continue to assist first-home buyers, while prevailing interest rates remain supportive of the market.

Peet’s Western Australian and Queensland portfolios have demonstrated strong performance. The company currently holds $750 million in contracts, marking a 23 per cent increase since June 2025. Peet is focused on capital management and disciplined project execution.

The company is actively targeting recovery in the ACT/NSW and Victorian markets, ensuring it delivers product at market-aligned price points. Peet’s strategic approach underpins its commitment to delivering sustainable growth and value for its stakeholders.