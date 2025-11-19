Nvidia’s third-quarter results confirm the company remains a central player in the artificial intelligence boom, according to eToro market analyst Farhan Badami. Nvidia designs and manufactures graphics processors and other technologies. It’s a major player in the gaming and professional markets, as well as in data centres and automotive technology.

Badami addressed concerns about rising power demands, noting Nvidia is directly tackling the issue. He highlighted the company’s claim that its newest chips are noticeably more efficient. Furthermore, Nvidia is reportedly teaming up with renewable and nuclear energy partners to stay ahead of potential problems related to energy consumption.

“For anyone trying to make sense of whether the AI trend has legs, Nvidia’s numbers point to a simple truth showing this isn’t a bubble popping. In fact, I feel we’re still in an early innings of a technology cycle that’s reshaping entire industries,” Badami said. His analysis suggests the AI trend is not a short-lived bubble, but rather an evolving technology with the potential to reshape industries.