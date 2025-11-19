Hot Stocks: QMines, Tivan, Marmota

Wall Street broke its losing streak on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 rising 0.38 per cent after four straight declines driven by weakness in major technology names. The Nasdaq gained 0.59 per cent and the Dow added 0.1 per cent, marking a brief recovery after a difficult stretch that saw the S&P 500 notch its longest downturn since August and the Nasdaq log five negative sessions in six days. Sentiment improved as investors positioned for Nvidia’s earnings, while profit-taking in tech, a brief drop in Bitcoin below US$90,000, and uncertainty over interest-rate cuts continued to weigh on the broader market. Alphabet was among the day’s strongest performers, climbing about 3 per cent to a record high following the launch of its new Gemini 3 AI system. Nvidia also advanced roughly 3 per cent ahead of its quarterly results, with analysts expecting another significant beat driven by robust demand for its AI and data-centre hardware.

What’s ahead in Australia

Australian shares are expected to open higher, with SPI futures up 53 points, or 0.6 per cent, to 8516.It is a busy day on the corporate calendar, with around 30 major companies holding annual meetings, including Mirvac, Mineral Resources, Monash IVF, Sonic Healthcare, Worley, Qube Holdings, Megaport, Charter Hall, Boss Energy, Dexus Industria, Hub24 and Insignia Financial. Block will also hold an investor day.

In company news,

QMines delivers major high grade copper and zinc results at Develin Creek

QMines (ASX:QML) reported strong new drilling results at the Develin Creek project that confirm multiple high grade copper and zinc intervals and significantly expand the known mineralised system. With one of the largest drill programs at the project now complete and resource modelling underway, the company is moving toward mine planning and a Pre Feasibility Study scheduled for 2026.

Tivan ships its first fluorspar samples to Asia as offtake discussions advance

Tivan (ASX:TVN) has dispatched its first acid grade fluorspar samples from the Speewah project to potential buyers in Japan and Asia. The samples will be assessed under a marketing program run by Sumitomo Corporation, which is progressing toward a binding agreement covering up to the full life of mine production under take or pay conditions. This marks a key commercial milestone for the emerging Australian fluorspar sector.

Marmota reports more shallow high grade gold results at Aurora Tank

Marmota (ASX:MEU) announced additional high grade intersections from its gold exploration program at Aurora Tank, strengthening the case for a low cost, near surface development pathway. The new results show excellent continuity across multiple zones and follow earlier drilling that delivered several standout gold intervals among the strongest reported in the Gawler Craton in recent years.