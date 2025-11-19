DroneShield Shares Plunge After US CEO Resignation

DroneShield shares experienced a significant drop in early trading on Wednesday following the immediate resignation of US chief executive Matt McCrann. McCrann had held the position since 2022. The announcement sent shockwaves through the market, leading to a rapid sell-off of the company’s stock.

Shares initially plummeted by as much as 12.2 per cent, hitting a low of $2.15. However, the stock showed some resilience, partially recovering to $2.22 by 10.25am AEDT, representing a 9.4 per cent decline. DroneShield specialises in developing counter-drone technology and solutions. Its products are designed to detect, identify, and neutralise unwanted drones, protecting people, organisations, and critical infrastructure.

The recent downturn adds to existing pressure on DroneShield’s stock, which has fallen 45 per cent over the past month. Investor confidence was previously shaken by chief executive Oleg Vornik’s sale of nearly $50 million worth of shares last week. Despite the leadership change and market volatility, DroneShield has affirmed that its US operations remain robust.

The company highlighted ongoing deployments of its counter-drone systems across tier-one government agencies in the United States. DroneShield also stated that it plans to expand its reach within both military and civilian markets, despite the current uncertainty surrounding the company’s leadership and stock performance.