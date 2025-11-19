Nufarm Announces New Chief Executive Officer

Nufarm has announced that Rico Christensen, currently the group executive portfolio solutions, will succeed Greg Hunt as chief executive officer. The transition is set to occur on January 1. Nufarm is an Australian agricultural chemical company that develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection and specialist seed technologies. It serves farmers in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

Christensen brings a wealth of experience to the role, having held senior executive positions at prominent agricultural companies prior to joining Nufarm in 2021. His previous employers include UPL, Arysta LifeScience, and Cheminova, where he gained extensive knowledge of the global agricultural landscape.

To ensure a seamless handover, Greg Hunt will remain with Nufarm until June 30. During this period, Hunt will serve in an advisory capacity, providing support and guidance to Christensen and the leadership team. This extended transition period aims to facilitate a smooth continuation of Nufarm’s strategic objectives and operational efficiency.

The company has expressed confidence in Christensen’s ability to lead Nufarm forward, citing his deep industry expertise and proven track record. Hunt’s continued involvement in an advisory role underscores Nufarm’s commitment to a stable and well-managed leadership transition.