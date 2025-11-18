Hot Stocks: Osmond Resources, OMG Group, SportsHero

US stocks declined on Tuesday as renewed selling in major technology names dragged the market lower and bitcoin’s brief dip below $90,000 signalled reduced risk appetite among investors. The Dow fell 498 points, or 1.07%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.83% in its fourth straight decline, the index’s longest losing streak since August. The Nasdaq dropped 1.21%, with all three benchmarks recovering from deeper intraday losses earlier in the session. The retreat was led by weakness across high-profile AI stocks, including Nvidia, Amazon and Microsoft, as concerns about stretched tech valuations intensified ahead of Nvidia’s quarterly results due after Wednesday’s close. Even news of a new multibillion-dollar AI partnership between Anthropic, Microsoft and Nvidia failed to lift the sector.

Bitcoin’s drop below $90,000 added to caution, with analysts noting the close overlap between crypto investors and major tech shareholders could magnify any broader sell-off. Outside technology, Home Depot fell after an earnings miss and a reduced full-year outlook. Australian shares are set for a softer open, with SPI futures down 15 points, or 0.18%, to 8494. Local attention will turn to Wednesday’s wage price index, which NAB expects to show a 0.8% quarterly rise in line with the RBA’s forecasts. Investors will also be watching results from Nufarm and Webjet, as well as annual meetings for KMD Brands, Medibank Private and Nuix.

In company news,

Osmond Resources confirms world-class titanium and rare earth find in Spain

(ASX:OSM) Osmond Resourceshas confirmed a world-class titanium, zircon and rare earth discovery at its Orión EU Critical Minerals Project in Spain, with the first drill hole delivering exceptional heavy-mineral grades—up to 15.92% TiO2, 5.67% ZrO2 and 1.15% TREO. Drilling across multiple quartzite layers continues, with all holes intersecting the prospective formation. Bulk sampling results and ongoing drilling support the project’s potential as a globally competitive EU-based source of critical minerals including rutile, zircon, hafnium and magnetic rare earths. Osmond is fast-tracking development toward a Scoping Study while progressing downstream supply chain partnerships.

OMG lands exclusive SANDAI matcha deal for Australian market expansion

(ASX:OMG) OMG Grouphas secured an exclusive five-year supply and distribution agreement with SANDAI, a premium matcha producer from Nagasaki, Japan. The deal provides supply of 350,000kg of ceremonial-grade matcha per year and positions OMG as SANDAI’s exclusive Australian distributor. OMG plans to integrate the matcha into its product lines, including Blue Dinosaur snacks and OMG beverage products, while also wholesaling raw matcha. With strong global matcha demand and multi-channel sales opportunities across grocery, cafés, and ecommerce, OMG expects high-margin growth and near-term revenue from inbound wholesale enquiries.

SportsHero launches HeroPlay to nearly 100 million Indonesian mobile users