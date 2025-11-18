RBA Holds Steady Amidst Economic Uncertainty

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has decided to maintain the cash rate target at 3.60 per cent for November. This decision reflects ongoing uncertainties surrounding inflation, the labour market, and the overall impact of monetary policy restrictions. The board’s minutes from the November meeting reveal a cautious approach, emphasising the need to monitor incoming data before making further adjustments.

The September-quarter inflation increase was noted as “a little larger than expected,” with concerns raised about the potential persistence of certain components. Simultaneously, the RBA acknowledged mixed signals within the labour market, describing it as still “a little tight” while admitting uncertainty in that assessment. The board also considered the impact of previous cash rate reductions on financial conditions.

The minutes indicate that while financial conditions had eased after the previous rate cuts, it remained unclear whether monetary policy was still restrictive. Members assessed that conditions were “slightly restrictive but that it was also possible this was no longer the case.” The RBA will closely observe demand, labour market conditions, and inflation data to inform future decisions.

The central bank highlighted that global growth, household spending, and productivity developments could significantly influence future policy adjustments. Ultimately, the RBA concluded that the economy was “broadly in balance” with its objectives, but stressed that substantial uncertainties persist, underscoring the data-dependent nature of future monetary policy decisions.