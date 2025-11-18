Ten Cap to Launch Active ETF

Ten Cap is set to launch its first ASX-listed active exchange-traded fund (ETF), trading under the ticker Tcap, on November 24. This move aims to capitalise on the increasing demand for ETFs among investors. Ten Cap is an investment management firm offering various investment solutions, including actively managed funds and tailored portfolios. The company focuses on delivering consistent, long-term investment performance for its clients.

The underlying strategy of Tcap will be based on Ten Cap’s Alpha Plus fund, a long-short equity fund managed by Jun Bei Liu, co-founder and lead portfolio manager at Ten Cap, for over six years. Liu stated that Tcap will extend access to a strategy previously available primarily to institutional and advised investors, now opening it up to a broader range of retail investors.

According to Liu, Tcap’s defining characteristic is its ability to perform effectively in both rising and falling markets. The strategy uses short positions to generate gains from declining stock prices, reducing the fund’s dependence on overall market direction. This approach aims to deliver consistent returns regardless of market conditions.

The Alpha Plus fund, which forms the basis of Tcap’s investment strategy, has reportedly delivered an annual return of 12.45 per cent since its inception. This performance has outpaced the ASX200 index by 2.87 per cent, suggesting a strong track record for the underlying investment approach that Tcap will employ.