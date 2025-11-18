TPG Telecom Urges Samsung Software Updates

TPG Telecom has issued a warning to its customers, urging them to ensure that older Samsung mobile phones are running the latest software versions. This announcement follows a fatal incident involving emergency calls placed from an outdated device. TPG Telecom is a telecommunications company that provides mobile and fixed-line services to consumers and businesses. They also offer internet and television services.

The telco clarified that Triple Zero services on its network were fully operational at the time of the incident, and that no outages had occurred. TPG also stated that it had previously notified users of older Samsung models about the importance of updating their software to maintain emergency-calling functionality. The company emphasised that the software updates are crucial to ensure the reliable operation of emergency call services on older devices.

TPG said it was releasing the statement “for transparency,” particularly amid increased scrutiny regarding the reliability of Triple Zero call services. This announcement coincides with the company conducting the institutional component of its reinvestment plan, which was launched on Monday. The reinvestment plan aims to strengthen the company’s infrastructure and service offerings.

TPG also announced that the institutional offer related to its reinvestment plan has seen strong demand. The company anticipates completing the capital raising today. Following the completion of the raising, TPG plans to request the lifting of the trading halt on its stock.